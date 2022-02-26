Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($68.18) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €59.58 ($67.70).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €56.02 ($63.66) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.42. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a one year high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.