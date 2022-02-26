Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,095 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,390,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after acquiring an additional 665,713 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,044,000 after purchasing an additional 497,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAR opened at $70.65 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $85.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

