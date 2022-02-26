Datamine (DAM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,825.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $254,028.28 and approximately $4,825.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00285738 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004773 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000627 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.19 or 0.01217494 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003230 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,178,043 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

