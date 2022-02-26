Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $6.20 Per Share

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Deere & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2022 earnings at $22.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.82 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.19.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $346.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.37 and its 200 day moving average is $359.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

