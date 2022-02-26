Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 2%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. 101,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 124,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.75 million and a P/E ratio of -4.81.
Defense Metals Company Profile (CVE:DEFN)
