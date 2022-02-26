Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DKL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of DKL opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.62% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

