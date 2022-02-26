Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.25

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 565456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNLI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.95 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $97,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,969 shares of company stock worth $4,103,875. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 106,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,017,000 after purchasing an additional 303,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

