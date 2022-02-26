Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of DEN stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.77. 486,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,871. Denbury has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 178.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,362 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $59,786,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $54,082,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth $45,142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Denbury by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 480,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

