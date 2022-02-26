Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target to 86.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 83.00 to 86.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Pareto Securities cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.55.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.