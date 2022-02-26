Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $26.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TROX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

TROX stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tronox has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tronox by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 478,622 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tronox by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tronox by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after buying an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,233,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tronox by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after buying an additional 192,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

