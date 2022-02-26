Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Target Price to $10.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

AXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.89.

AXL stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $984.51 million, a P/E ratio of 287.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 138,460 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

