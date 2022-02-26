Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend by 20.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $16.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $265.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.11. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $77.61 and a 1 year high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.43 by $5.18. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 52.55% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

In other Dillard’s news, Director Warren A. Stephens bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 12.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

