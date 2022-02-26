Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 12,051 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,442,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $34,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 333,260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 243,886 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 402,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,917.92, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $20.28.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.