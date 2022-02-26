Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 9,783 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $36,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 82,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $95.10 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The company has a market capitalization of $619.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.53.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

