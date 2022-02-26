Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in REV Group were worth $33,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,174,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 54,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

REVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

NYSE REVG opened at $13.50 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $877.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

REV Group Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

