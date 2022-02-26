Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $34,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $43.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $45.94.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.