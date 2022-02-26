Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $36,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CarGurus by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,391 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,609,000 after acquiring an additional 84,542 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $1,524,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,461 shares of company stock worth $10,306,992. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

