Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 163,001 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,001 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $35,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -73.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.51%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

