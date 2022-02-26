Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 688,999 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,606,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 688,999 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $36,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNW. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 143.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,387,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 52.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,353 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNW opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

