Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down to $117.80

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $117.80, but opened at $106.00. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $104.59, with a volume of 3,480 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

