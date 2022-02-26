DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $67.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DISH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.35.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 172,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,718,000 after acquiring an additional 58,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.