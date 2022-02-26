DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $67.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
DISH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.35.
DISH Network stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 172,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,718,000 after acquiring an additional 58,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
