DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $36,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 130,940 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,396,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 820,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 688,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 543,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

