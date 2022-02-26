DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DocGo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DocGo will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DocGo.

DCGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

DocGo stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 317,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,691. DocGo has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,186,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,282,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

