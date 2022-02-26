Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares during the period. Third Security LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,999 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

