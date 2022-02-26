Donut (DONUT) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Donut has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a market cap of $299,354.78 and approximately $4,856.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046962 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.46 or 0.07079800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,941.19 or 1.00054244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00045443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00048149 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

