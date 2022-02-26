DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang Sells 4,323 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tang sold 4,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total value of $409,950.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $5,400,800.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $6,411,600.00.

DASH stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.19 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.69.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 17.5% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in DoorDash by 38.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 262.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 448.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

