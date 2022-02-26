Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Gilbert H. Kliman Sells 826 Shares

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
DOCS opened at $59.07 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $96,187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $9,252,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $8,730,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Doximity (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
