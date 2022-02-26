Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Gilbert H. Kliman Sells 826 Shares

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DOCS opened at $59.07 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $96,187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $9,252,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $8,730,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

