DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Bank of America

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DraftKings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.22.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,695. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,007.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,779 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

