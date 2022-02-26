Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DUKE. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.72) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.72) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 40 ($0.54) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.91. The company has a market capitalization of £143.52 million and a PE ratio of 7.27. Duke Royalty has a one year low of GBX 29 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 48.03 ($0.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a current ratio of 24.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

