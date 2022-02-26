Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.

Shares of DNB stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Raymond James raised their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

