Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Downgraded to Hold at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. National Bankshares currently has $10.25 price target on the stock.

DPMLF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Dundee Securities downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of DPMLF stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

