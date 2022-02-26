Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.25

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

DNLMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.68) to GBX 1,400 ($19.04) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4531 per share. This represents a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

