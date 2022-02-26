Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.
About Dynagas LNG Partners (Get Rating)
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
