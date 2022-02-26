Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

