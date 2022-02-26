E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. E.W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.90.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

In other E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 71,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile (Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.