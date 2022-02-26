EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Cuts Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in US Ecology by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in US Ecology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 45.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 18,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.13.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

US Ecology Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.