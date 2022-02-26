Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) versus Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Critical Contrast

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Rating) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Earthstone Energy -4.08% 7.99% 5.69%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sow Good and Earthstone Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Earthstone Energy 1 0 4 0 2.60

Earthstone Energy has a consensus price target of $19.90, indicating a potential upside of 62.05%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Sow Good.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Earthstone Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 12.84 $4.13 million N/A N/A Earthstone Energy $144.52 million 7.45 -$13.55 million ($0.42) -29.24

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Earthstone Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Sow Good on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good (Get Rating)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Earthstone Energy (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

