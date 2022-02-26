Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eaton were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $154.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.37. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

