eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $67.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.