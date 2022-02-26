eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in eBay by 7.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in eBay by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $209,673,000 after acquiring an additional 197,158 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,653,135 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $326,697,000 after acquiring an additional 342,686 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.