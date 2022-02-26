eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.57.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.