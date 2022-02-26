Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Ebix stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $917.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.61. Ebix has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ebix by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,848,000 after buying an additional 153,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ebix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ebix by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ebix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

