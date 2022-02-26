Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.
Edap Tms stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Edap Tms has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Edap Tms (Get Rating)
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
