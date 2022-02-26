Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

Edap Tms stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Edap Tms has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 401.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 38,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 11.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

