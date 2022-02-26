Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 225923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

EWTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.