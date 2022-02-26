Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,204 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Edison International were worth $31,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Edison International by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Edison International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,518,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Edison International by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,655,000 after purchasing an additional 847,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after acquiring an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.71.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.