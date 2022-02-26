Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ECPG. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

