Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Endeavour Silver posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Shares of EXK remained flat at $$4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,204. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $728.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.43. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

