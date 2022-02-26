Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at CIBC

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Enerflex to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Enerflex from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$10.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.61.

Enerflex stock opened at C$7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$692.32 million and a P/E ratio of 14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

