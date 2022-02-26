Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Cut by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

