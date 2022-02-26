Enviva Partners (EVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVA stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -96.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average of $64.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -471.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 107,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 15.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

EVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

