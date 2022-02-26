EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,231 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 27,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $991,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 395,877 shares of company stock worth $12,787,578. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

